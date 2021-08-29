Miami Dolphins place LB Vince Biegel on IR

On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins announced that they have put linebacker Vince Biegel on the injured reserve list. The move ends Biegel’s season unless he and the team come to an injury settlement, he clears waivers and resigns with Miami.

Roster Moves | We have acquired offensive lineman Greg Mancz from Baltimore in exchange for a swap of undisclosed draft picks. In addition, we have placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2021

Vince Biegel was acquired by the Dolphins on September 1st, 2019. He appeared in 15 games for Miami that season, starting 10 of those. A torn Achilles tendon kept Biegel out for the entire 2020 season.

Originally a fourth-round pick in 2017 by the Green Bay Packers, Biegel has amassed 67 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one pass defense in his career.

Vince Biegel will be 29 years old at the start of the 2022 season. He will now most likely miss two full seasons in a row and it’s fair to wonder if he’s played his final snap in a Miami Dolphins uniform. With LB depth a concern, don’t be surprised if the Dolphins make an addition at that position after keeping their eyes on cuts around the league.