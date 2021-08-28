Dolphins trade for Greg Mancz from Ravens

The Miami Dolphins acquired veteran offensive lineman Greg Mancz from the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The move comes ahead of Tuesday’s roster deadline, with teams required to drop from the current 80-man roster limit to the regular-season limit of 53 players. According to Rapoport, the trade involved a “late-round pick swap.”

Mancz played the 2015 through 2020 seasons with the Houston Texans after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo. He spent most of the 2020 season on the Texans’ practice squad, appearing in four games, then signed a reserve/futures contract with the Ravens in January 2021. He has 58 career appearances, with 28 starts, playing center and guard.

According to Baltimore Beatdown’s Kyle P. Barber, “It was a near certainty he wouldn’t make the Ravens 53-man roster.”

Trading for Mancz is an interesting move for the Dolphins, adding a veteran interior lineman just before roster cuts are required. While the starting offensive line appears fairly well set, with Michael Deiter at center and Solomon Kindley and Robert Hunt at the guard positions, the addition of Mancz adds depth. It could also signal trouble for a potential roster-bubble player in center Matt Skura. The former Ravens center was expected to compete for a starting position this year, but has been stuck behind Deiter all summer and could be cut as the Dolphins look to create additional salary cap space. Miami would save $1.35 million in cap space if they were to cut Skura, according to OverTheCap.com.