Dolphins at Bengals 2021 Preseason Week 3: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule

The final preseason game of 2021 for the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals is coming on Sunday afternoon. The two teams are approaching this game differently, with the Bengals expected to play their starters, including quarterback Joe Burrow making his first appearance since tearing his ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 11 last season. The Dolphins, meanwhile, are planning to sit most, if not all, of their first-team players.

Miami is using this game as the last chance to see their depth and roster-bubble players before the NFL mandates a drop in roster size from 80 men down to the regular season’s 53-player limit. Who can make an impact and earn a roster spot? Who will be headed to the waiver wire?

The roster bubble includes players like running backs Patrick Laird and Garrid Doaks, who are likely fighting for the same roster spot; wide receiver Kirk Merritt, who could be a practice squad candidate thanks to a deep position group for Miami this year; and linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who was signed at the start of training camp, but has seen his role on defense tail off as the summer progressed.

Everything you need to know for the game is below:

When is the game?

Sunday, August 29, 4pm ET

Where is the game?

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

How can I watch the game?

CBS (National broadcast)

Who is the broadcast team?

Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

What are the current betting odds?

Bengals -2.0

O/U: 36.0

What will the weather be like for the game?

Partly cloudy, 90°F

