Miami Dolphins training camp 2021: Twitter updates from Friday’s practice

The Miami Dolphins are headed back to the practice field for the final time of their 2021 training camp period. Today’s practice was originally open to the public, but the team cancelled that access on Thursday. The practice will still be open to the media, meaning we will still get Twitter updates from the reporters on the ground.

This is the final time we will get that access, however. After today, the Dolphins will limit the media’s access to just the first several minutes of each practice as the team moves to their regular season schedule.

Miami has one preseason game remaining this year as they head to Ohio this weekend to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Dolphins are not expected to play their starters in the game, getting one last look at the depth and bubble players before Tuesday’s roster cuts.

The NFL mandates all teams maintain only 53 players on their regular season active roster, with the deadline to trim rosters down to that limit at 4pm ET Tuesday. Teams will have to release 27 players each to move down from the current 80-player limit. Practice squads will be established on Wednesday after waivers have processed for any of the cut players.

