WATCH | Every throw from Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s first NFL preseason

Earlier today, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced that the team would not be playing their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this weekend vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. He went further in saying that several of the team’s key starters may not play, as well.

Tua will NOT play Sunday. The Dolphins will rest most of the starters against Cincinnati. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 26, 2021

This doesn’t come as a surprise, and to be honest, I’m more than fine with this decision.

As I mentioned on a previous episode of Phinsider Radio, I think we saw enough from Tua Tagovailoa in the preseason. And the only thing that would be in question is whether or not he has a full grasp and understanding of the offense.

I don’t think Brian Flores, George Godsey, or Eric Studesville would sit their QB1 if they felt differently. Nevertheless, if you’re one of those folks uncertain about whether or not the team should sit Tua Tagovailoa—then look no further than this Sundance original film.

Here’s a look at every throw from Tua Tagovialoa’s first-ever NFL preseason. The Miami Dolphins quarterback completed 24 of 34 passes for 282 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. He finished the preseason with a 93.0 passer rating.

(Note: I do not get paid for this, so not watching this does you no good!)

Everyone will sit and argue over whether or not this was the right decision. But when the New York Giants are resting Daniel Jones because they realize how important their starting quarterback is, I think we can all understand why the Dolphins and Brian Flores are treating their young quarterback like that little kid from Little Giants. You know, the one with boogers that inevitably gets bubble-wrapped.

I fully support this decision, and you should too!

Do you think the Dolphins should let Tua Tagovailoa get some reps vs. the Cincinnati Bengals? How do you feel about his performance vs. the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons? What are you expecting to see from him and this offense, week 1 vs. the New England Patriots? Let us know in the comments section below!