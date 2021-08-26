Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in Miami’s final preseason game

The Miami Dolphins are bubble-wrapping starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the remainder of the preseason.

Head coach Brian Flores announced that the team’s second-year quarterback will not play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The former No. 5 overall pick played in Week 1 against the Bears and Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will not play in Miami's final preseason game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Brian Flores says. — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) August 26, 2021

Tagovailoa completed 16 of 23 attempts last week against the Falcons. He finished with 183 yards through the air, which included a touchdown toss to Myles Gaskin.

Flores added that Will Fuller, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Albert Wilson could each see the field as they work back from injures.

Fuller, Parker, Williams and Wilson are still being talked about for the game Sunday in Cincinnati, per Coach Flores. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 26, 2021

The team recently announced that Lynn Bowden Jr. season’s came to an end after being placed on the injured receiver. Despite the injuries, a battle for roster spots at receiver remains one of the tightest races this preseason.

“Lynn had a good offseason,” Flores said on Thursday. “Unfortunately, [he] had an injury and we felt [putting him on injured reserve] was the best decision for the team.”

It was a tough call on Lynn Bowden. He did some nice things in camp, had a good season last year, had a good offseason. Unfortunately he had an injury and the team felt like that was the best decision (to place him on IR), per Coach. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 26, 2021

The receivers who do play on Sunday will catch balls from Jacoby Brissett, 8 for 8 and 99 yards against the Falcons, and Reid Sinnett, who was 2 for 2 with a touchdown in Week 2 of the preseason.

Kickoff between the Bengals and Dolphins is slated for 4 p.m. in Cincinnati on Sunday. The next time Tagovailoa takes the field will be Week 1 of the regular season. The Dolphins will play the Patriots in New England at 4:25 on Sunday, Sept. 12.