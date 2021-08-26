Miami Dolphins training camp 2021: Twitter updates from Thursday’s practice

The Miami Dolphins’ 2021 training camp is coming to an end, with just one more practice after today before the team transitions to their regular-season practice schedule. While the team will still be working and we will still be getting updates from reporters at the team facilities, we are down to just two practices that are open to fans.

The Dolphins face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, finishing the preseason schedule for both teams. Following the game, the team will be facing the final roster-cut deadline of the year, as the league moves roster sizes from 80 players down to the in-season limit of 53 players on the active roster.

After today, Friday’s practice is your last chance to see the team on the training fields for this year. Thursday’s workout will begin at 12:15pm ET. On Friday, practice will begin at 12pm ET.

If you are able to attend any of the practices, you claim your free tickets at MiamiDolphins.com/trainingcamp.

Feel free to discuss the practice and everything going on using the comments at the bottom of the article.

