PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Defensive End!

So the polling to select our two starting offensive guards ended and the two players that will move onto our all-time Miami Dolphins roster are-

Larry Little- Little ran away with the voting gaining 63% of all the votes cast or 312 of 497 total votes. Little originally went undrafted in 1967 when he left his college playing days at Buthune-Cookman. At the time Little was offered contracts by the Miami Dolphins, the then-San Diego Chargers, and the then Baltimore Colts. Larry decided to sign with San Diego as they had offered him the largest signing bonus of the three clubs at $750.00. Little played two seasons for the Chargers before being traded to the Dolphins in 1969. In his first season with the Dolphins Little was named an AFL All-Star. He then went on to continue to play for the Dolphins until the 1980 season, after which he retired. In a 1974 interview Little stated that at the time of the trade to the Dolphins that he “didn’t particularly like the trade”, and went on to say, “The Dolphins weren’t much then.” Little is credited with being one of the key contributors to the successful and punishing run attack that the Dolphins deployed in the early to mid-1970s, which featured Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris, and Jim Kiick. Besides being a two time Super Bowl Champion (VII, VIII), Larry was also selected to five Pro Bowls (1969, 1971-74), was elected First-team All-Pro five times (1971-75), Second-team All-Pro twice (1777-78), and was selected for the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team. In 1993 Little was enshrined in both the Pro Football Hall Of Fame and the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll.

Bob Kuechenberg- Bob came in second in our voting with 24% of the total vote or 118 of 497 votes cast. Kuechenberg was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 1969 NFL Draft. Shortly after the Eagles training camp began that year Kuechenberg quit the team and instead played a season with the Chicago Owls of the Continental Football League. In 1970 Bob was signed by the Miami Dolphins as a free agent. He became a starter in his first season with the Phins, a season that saw Miami go 10 and 4 and earn the team their first-ever playoff appearance. In his second season with the team, he helped Miami all the way to the Super Bowl, a game that they lost to the Dallas Cowboys. He and the team, of course, followed that loss up with back-to-back Super Bowl wins including the 1972 perfect season. Kuechenberg continued to play for the Dolphins until he retired following the 1984 season. Besides being a two-time Super Bowl Champion Kuechenberg was also selected to six Pro Bowls (1974-74, 1777-78, 1982-83), was voted a two-time First-team All-Pro (1975, 1978) and a one-time Second-team All-Pro (1977). Bob has also been inducted into the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll.

Before we head into nominations for the next round let’s look at where we are at this point with building our roster-

Head Coach - Don Shula

- Don Shula Quarterback - Dan Marino

- Dan Marino Center - Dwight Stephenson

- Dwight Stephenson Cornerbacks - Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain

- Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain Linebackers - Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe

- Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe Tight End - Keith Jackson

- Keith Jackson Wide Receivers - Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield

- Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield Safeties - Jake Scott and Dick Anderson

- Jake Scott and Dick Anderson Offensive Tackles- Richmond Webb and Jake Long

Richmond Webb and Jake Long Defensive Tackles - Tim Bowens and Manny Fernandez

- Tim Bowens and Manny Fernandez Offensive Guards- Larry Little and Bob Kuechenberg

So now we move onto the next position, defensive end, so in this round please feel free to nominate up to two players as we will ultimately have to select our top two DEs of all-time from the list of nominations. As in the past, I will list some top names but by no means do you have to select your nominations from this following list. Please, feel free to do your own research on anyone on this list or anyone else that played the position in their time with the Dolphins. Please also feel free to make the argument for why and who you picked in the comments below. The following list is not ranked but simply organized in alphabetical order by last names.

Trace Armstrong

Doug Betters

Marco Coleman

Jeff Cross

Vern Den Herder

Awewale Ogunleye

Bill Stanfill

Jason Taylor

Olivier Vernon

Cameron Wake

Please give us your nominations below for who you believe to be the best two defensive ends to ever play for our Miami Dolphins-