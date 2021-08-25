Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
What Patriots players think about Cam Newton missing practice - Pats Pulpit
Newton will be out until Thursday due to a "misunderstanding" about the league’s Coronavirus rules.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Report: Jets Looking to Trade for a Pass Rusher to Replace Carl Lawson - Gang Green Nation
The Jets lost their top pass rusher, Carl Lawson to a season ending injury a few days ago. This was a devastating loss for the team. I personally felt like Lawson would be the defensive player most...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
In defense of the “Core Special Teamer” - Buffalo Rumblings
No, they aren’t hurting the team by "taking up a roster spot"
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
L.J. Fort suffers torn ACL, will miss the entire 2021 season - Baltimore Beatdown
The Ravens lose the veteran leader of their ILB corps for the year.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Talking points after the Steelers’ win should be on Ben Roethlisberger - Behind the Steel Curtain
When discussing Saturday night’s preseason game against the Lions, the first words out of anyone’s mouth should be "Ben Roethlisberger"
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Should Bengals QB Joe Burrow play against the Dolphins? You decide - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals have a few days to decide, if they haven’t already. What would you do?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
QB competition brewing in Cleveland? Yes - and no - Dawgs By Nature
The Number 2 spot seems to be wide-open
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Player Profile: Meet Desmond King - Battle Red Blog
All-American, All-Pro, Now Texan
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Mike Vrabel announces he has tested positive COVID - Music City Miracles
Mike Vrabel has tested positive for COVID and will be quarantining for the time being
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jacksonville Jaguars lose preseason game to New Orleans Saints, 23-21 - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars fall to 0-2 in the preseason, as the New Orleans Saints won the exhibition game by a final score of 23-21.
Jacksonville could not get any offense going in the first half,...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts QB Carson Wentz Returns to the Practice Field—With Really Encouraging Signs Regarding his Foot - Stampede Blue
Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz returned to the practice field for the first time since his recent offseason foot surgery three weeks ago—and well, the early signs were really...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Report: Adam Schefter says quarterback decision will come this week and hints at it being Teddy Bridgewater - Mile High Report
We should expect news of this soon.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: 3 Takeaways from Bolts’ 15-10 loss to the 49ers - Bolts From The Blue
Easton Stick killed it. Chase Daniel almost got killed.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: What to expect from Hunter Renfrow in 2021 - Silver And Black Pride
Third-year slot receiver may be primed for big season
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Film review: Fixes needed, but Chiefs offensive line is doing very well - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City’s offensive line still has some work to do, but shows overall improvement against Arizona.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants-Browns ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review - Big Blue View
Who deserves praise, who doesn’t after Giants-Browns preseason game
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Philadelphia ranked as the 2nd worst NFL city on game days - Bleeding Green Nation
DISRESPECT!
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
It might be time for the Cowboys to look elsewhere for a backup quarterback - Blogging The Boys
The backup QB competition is once again wide open.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Who the heck is Torry McTyer? - Hogs Haven
Torry McTyer is going to make the Washington Football Team’s roster this year. The 5th year veteran arrived in DC earlier this year with almost no fanfare and signed to a reserve/futures contract...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Kylin Hill could be a diamond in the rough for the Packers - Acme Packing Company
Seventh-round picks come with little risk, but the Packers must be pleased on the early returns from their 2021 selection.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell: ‘We trust Tom Kennedy right now’ - Pride Of Detroit
Kennedy making the most of his opportunity.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
How Does Ryan Pace Compare to His Peers? - Windy City Gridiron
This article is an attempt to give some basic, objective data and a few points of comparison in the ongoing fan discussion of Ryan Pace. Some fans might not care. For the rest of you, here are the numbers themselves, with all commentary marked as such.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Report: Vikings to sign Everson Griffen - Daily Norseman
They’re getting the band back together
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints Jameis Winston Looks Good in 23-21 Win Vs. Jaguars - Canal Street Chronicles
Jameis Winston took a big step towards Saints starting QB job
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Report: Falcons signing QB Josh Rosen - The Falcoholic
They needed another quarterback, and they’ll reportedly be signing a former top draft choice who has bounced around the league to this point.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 20 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2021 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Arians: Buccaneers currently have no COVID-19 problems ‘whatsoever’ - Bucs Nation
There were COVID-19 concerns regarding the Bucs after Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he had tested positive.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Trey Lance displays resiliency before leading two touchdown drives vs. Chargers - Niners Nation
The former North Dakota State quarterback shows off his mental toughness during Sunday’s preseason game.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals activate J.J. Watt and Dennis Gardeck from PUP; Andy Isabella returns from Reserve/COVID-19 - Revenge of the Birds
Luq Barcoo, Ian Bunting, and Rico Gafford were released in corresponding moves
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Report: Seattle Seahawks bringing in former TE Luke Willson for visit - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks need some tight end depth with Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry both dealing with foot injuries. Dom Wood-Anderson’s preseason struggles got him cut from the roster, so a...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
How the TJ Watt contract could force Rams decision on Aaron Donald - Turf Show Times
T.J. Watt’s new deal may spark questions about why Donald is getting paid more
