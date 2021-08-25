Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

What Patriots players think about Cam Newton missing practice - Pats Pulpit

Newton will be out until Thursday due to a "misunderstanding" about the league's Coronavirus rules.





Report: Jets Looking to Trade for a Pass Rusher to Replace Carl Lawson - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lost their top pass rusher, Carl Lawson to a season ending injury a few days ago. This was a devastating loss for the team. I personally felt like Lawson would be the defensive player most...





In defense of the “Core Special Teamer” - Buffalo Rumblings

No, they aren’t hurting the team by "taking up a roster spot"

AFC NORTH:

L.J. Fort suffers torn ACL, will miss the entire 2021 season - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens lose the veteran leader of their ILB corps for the year.





Talking points after the Steelers’ win should be on Ben Roethlisberger - Behind the Steel Curtain

When discussing Saturday night's preseason game against the Lions, the first words out of anyone's mouth should be "Ben Roethlisberger"





Should Bengals QB Joe Burrow play against the Dolphins? You decide - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals have a few days to decide, if they haven't already. What would you do?





QB competition brewing in Cleveland? Yes - and no - Dawgs By Nature

The Number 2 spot seems to be wide-open

AFC SOUTH:

Player Profile: Meet Desmond King - Battle Red Blog

All-American, All-Pro, Now Texan





Mike Vrabel announces he has tested positive COVID - Music City Miracles

Mike Vrabel has tested positive for COVID and will be quarantining for the time being





Jacksonville Jaguars lose preseason game to New Orleans Saints, 23-21 - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars fall to 0-2 in the preseason, as the New Orleans Saints won the exhibition game by a final score of 23-21.

Jacksonville could not get any offense going in the first half,...





Colts QB Carson Wentz Returns to the Practice Field—With Really Encouraging Signs Regarding his Foot - Stampede Blue

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz returned to the practice field for the first time since his recent offseason foot surgery three weeks ago—and well, the early signs were really...

AFC WEST:

Report: Adam Schefter says quarterback decision will come this week and hints at it being Teddy Bridgewater - Mile High Report

We should expect news of this soon.





Chargers News: 3 Takeaways from Bolts’ 15-10 loss to the 49ers - Bolts From The Blue

Easton Stick killed it. Chase Daniel almost got killed.





Raiders news: What to expect from Hunter Renfrow in 2021 - Silver And Black Pride

Third-year slot receiver may be primed for big season





Film review: Fixes needed, but Chiefs offensive line is doing very well - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City’s offensive line still has some work to do, but shows overall improvement against Arizona.

NFC EAST:

Giants-Browns ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review - Big Blue View

Who deserves praise, who doesn't after Giants-Browns preseason game





Philadelphia ranked as the 2nd worst NFL city on game days - Bleeding Green Nation

DISRESPECT!





It might be time for the Cowboys to look elsewhere for a backup quarterback - Blogging The Boys

The backup QB competition is once again wide open.





Who the heck is Torry McTyer? - Hogs Haven

Torry McTyer is going to make the Washington Football Team's roster this year. The 5th year veteran arrived in DC earlier this year with almost no fanfare and signed to a reserve/futures contract...

NFC NORTH:

Kylin Hill could be a diamond in the rough for the Packers - Acme Packing Company

Seventh-round picks come with little risk, but the Packers must be pleased on the early returns from their 2021 selection.





Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell: ‘We trust Tom Kennedy right now’ - Pride Of Detroit

Kennedy making the most of his opportunity.





How Does Ryan Pace Compare to His Peers? - Windy City Gridiron

This article is an attempt to give some basic, objective data and a few points of comparison in the ongoing fan discussion of Ryan Pace. Some fans might not care. For the rest of you, here are the numbers themselves, with all commentary marked as such.





Report: Vikings to sign Everson Griffen - Daily Norseman

They’re getting the band back together

NFC SOUTH:

Saints Jameis Winston Looks Good in 23-21 Win Vs. Jaguars - Canal Street Chronicles

Jameis Winston took a big step towards Saints starting QB job





Report: Falcons signing QB Josh Rosen - The Falcoholic

They needed another quarterback, and they'll reportedly be signing a former top draft choice who has bounced around the league to this point.





Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 20 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We're counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2021 season.





Arians: Buccaneers currently have no COVID-19 problems ‘whatsoever’ - Bucs Nation

There were COVID-19 concerns regarding the Bucs after Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he had tested positive.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Trey Lance displays resiliency before leading two touchdown drives vs. Chargers - Niners Nation

The former North Dakota State quarterback shows off his mental toughness during Sunday's preseason game.





Cardinals activate J.J. Watt and Dennis Gardeck from PUP; Andy Isabella returns from Reserve/COVID-19 - Revenge of the Birds

Luq Barcoo, Ian Bunting, and Rico Gafford were released in corresponding moves





Report: Seattle Seahawks bringing in former TE Luke Willson for visit - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks need some tight end depth with Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry both dealing with foot injuries. Dom Wood-Anderson's preseason struggles got him cut from the roster, so a...





How the TJ Watt contract could force Rams decision on Aaron Donald - Turf Show Times

T.J. Watt’s new deal may spark questions about why Donald is getting paid more