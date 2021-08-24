Phinsider Radio show notes: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa guides offense in win over Falcons

Phinsider Radio show notes for Aug. 23, 2021.

Tua Tagovailoa

His decision-making was nearly perfect.

8-8 in the first quarter for 78 yards — the only player this preseason to have a 100 percent completion percentage and at least five attempts in the first quarter — Miami Dolphins communication staff .

for 78 yards — the only player this preseason to have a and at least five attempts in the first quarter — . 16 of 23 for 183 yards, finishing with a 107.7 passer rating.

for 183 yards, finishing with a 107.7 passer rating. Offense averaged seven yards per play in the first half.

.@miamidolphins rookie WR jaylen waddle played 17 snaps (25%) on saturday. waddle caught 3/4 targets for 21 yards. pic.twitter.com/DXaOGeUeov — josh houtz (@houtz) August 23, 2021

Mack Hollins led Miami with four catches for 49 yards.

Combined the Miami quarterbacks were 26 of 33 (78.8%) for 286 yards and three touchdowns.

Delrick Abrams, a second-year cornerback out of Colorado for the Falcons, had a tough outing on Saturday. Robert Foster out-fought him for a touchdown and Abrams slipped on Kirk Merritt’s score.

Myles Money Gaskin defining the standard as the standard

Had 26 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards on the opening drive.

Finished with six attempts for 27 yards and four receptions for 44 yards. Two touchdowns.

NEW @thephinsider radio @jmendel94 & i recap miami's 37-17 win over atlanta +



-tua the mechanic ‍

-sam 'the little toaster that could' equavoen

-o-line improved

-jaelan phillips debut

-MIA's loaded secondary



|https://t.co/ko3uaFzlTB

|https://t.co/AqK6Tob0Pb pic.twitter.com/vV6GK2INPE — josh houtz (@houtz) August 24, 2021

Offensive Line

Michael Deiter: 47 snaps

Austin Jackson: 47 snaps, PFF grade of 39.6 in pass protection

Greg Little played 12 snaps in the second half

Liam Eichenberg: 46 snaps, PFF pass-blocking grade of 78

Brian Flores on Eichenberg: He did some good things, definitely lot of areas he can get better.

Solomon Kindley: 81.3 pass-blocking grade, 47 snaps

Robert Hunt: 47 snaps and didn't allow a pressure.

.@miamidolphins QB tua tagovailoa completed 16/23 passes for 183 yards and 1 touchdown in the first half vs atlanta. here's a look at every pass (except for those last two). #finsup pic.twitter.com/Jxtg02dLDh — josh houtz (@houtz) August 22, 2021

Sam Eguavoen

Most sacks in a preseason game since at least 2017. 4 sacks, 11 tackles and a safety.

“Last time I had four sacks? My dream last night,” Eguavoen joked after the game.

Missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He was activated to the roster on Friday and then played 38 snaps on Saturday — most among defensive players.

“It’s always stressful when you can’t practice with your team, especially in training camp and things like that,” Eguavoen said following the game. “You know, everybody is trying to make a team. Two days in the football world feels like a month. When I came back, everybody was like, ‘Man, where you been, you lost weight,’ things like that. It’s just tough not being able to practice, especially when we had joint practice with Atlanta. But just being able to come back and still understand the plays and everything, I was just happy about that.”

Jaelan Phillips debut

27 snaps; reached the backfield a few times.

Run defense

The Falcons rushed for 187 yards against the Dolphins.

Stacked secondary?

AJ McCarron, who suffered a season-ending leg injury, started 3 of 6 for 43 yards.

Xavien Howard wasn’t targeted… which is why you pay him.

Ranked 17 on NFL’s top 100

5 cuts by 4 p.m. on Tuesday

The 13 players who were kept out: WR Albert Wilson, WR Will Fuller V, WR Lynn Bowden, WR DeVante Parker, WR Preston Williams, WR Isaiah Ford, S Jevon Holland, S Brandon Jones, CB Javaris Davis, LB Vince Biegel, LB Elandon Roberts, T Adam Pankey and TE Cethan Carter.

On to Cincinnati: Guys who are on the bubble or close; those guys will play — Flores.

Does this mean we won’t see some guy at all this preseason?