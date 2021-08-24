Miami Dolphins training camp 2021: Twitter updates as Dolphins begin final week of public practices

It is time to get back to work. The Miami Dolphins head back to the practice field today, beginning the final week of their 2021 training camp. The final four public practices of the year are this week, beginning with today’s workout. The team will also be on the field with fans in the stands Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Today’s practice comes after Miami beat the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday in the second preseason game of the year. It comes just before the league’s deadline for roster reductions from 85 down to 80 players.

Today’s practice has been changed to an 11am ET start. The practices on Wednesday and Thursday will also begin at 11am, while Friday’s practice was changed to a 10:30am ET start. If you are able to attend any of the practices, you claim your free tickets at MiamiDolphins.com/trainingcamp.

Feel free to discuss the practice and everything going on using the comments at the bottom of the article. If you know of someone who needs to be added to the Twitter list, please let us know so we can make sure they are included in tomorrow’s list.

Now on to today’s Twitter list.