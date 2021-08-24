The Splash Zone 8/24/21: Stock Up, Stock Down

The Dolphins played some good football against the Falcons over the weekend. Plenty of guys helped themselves with some impressive play. Some of those players include Tua Tagovailoa who looked very sharp commanding the offense and Myles Gaskin was out to prove his doubters wrong. Sam Eguavoen may have made the biggest statement with his 4 sack performance. But then there were guys who struggled or just didn’t see much playing time. Austin Jackson face scrutiny last week and didn’t help himself this week either.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Stock Up, Stock Down After Preseason Game vs. Atlanta - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Several players helped their cause during the 37-17 victory against the Atlanta Falcons

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/23/21: Is It Time To Believe? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.