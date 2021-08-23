PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition- Offensive Guard Poll!

So tonight, following the nominations post for offensive guards we now have the poll post for the same. We wound up with a total of seven nominations, including two people that I did not list. Please vote on your top offensive guard in the poll below and the top two vote-getters overall will move onto the final all-time Miami Dolphins roster. If there is a tie, as with previous polls, the tie among the top two/three players will move onto a second round of voting with a second poll. Obviously, if the top pick is a tie then those two will move on without any further voting needed.
Before we head into voting for this round of nominations let’s look at where we are at building our roster-
- Head Coach- Don Shula
- Quarterback- Dan Marino
- Center- Dwight Stephenson
- Cornerbacks- Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain
- Linebackers- Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe
- Tight End- Keith Jackson
- Wide Receivers- Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield
- Safeties- Jake Scott and Dick Anderson
- Offensive Tackles- Richmond Webb and Jake Long
- Defensive Tackles- Tim Bowens and Manny Fernandez
So now please vote for the offensive guard that you believe is the best to ever play for our Miami Dolphins in the poll below-
Poll
Please vote for the best offensive guard to ever play for the Miami Dolphins in your opinion!
-
1%
Roy Foster
-
4%
Richie Incognito
-
31%
Bob Kuechenberg
-
54%
Larry Little
-
0%
Jamie Nails
-
0%
Ed Newman
-
8%
Keith Sims
