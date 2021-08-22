Dolphins training camp 2021: Why was Greg Little available from Panthers?

The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers completed a trade ahead of last week’s roster-cut deadline that sent a seventh-round draft pick from Miami to the Panthers for offensive tackle Greg Little. A 20219 second-round pick, Little has the potential to challenge for a starting role on Miami’s offensive line, or serve as the team’s swing tackle, providing depth on both sides of the line.

But, a second-round pick is not usually traded after two seasons, especially when the return is simply a seventh-round pick. So why would Carolina already be giving up on Little? Logic would suggest that they were planning to cut Little as the roster limit moved from 90- to 85-players, with Miami looking to acquire him without the risk of another team using a waiver claim on the former Ole Miss tackle. After being the replacement for Laremy Tunsil in college, Little is now on the team that selected Tunsil in 2016.

What happened with Little in Carolina? I asked that question to Bradley Smith from SB Nation’s Panthers team site, Cat Scratch Reader. After initially writing that he cannot believe the Panthers were able to get anything in return for Little, he provided a more in-depth look at what exactly happened.

(Note: Smith provided this look Tuesday after the trade, but I buried it in my emails and never got around to posting it. A big thank you to him for taking the time on a busy roster-cut day to write about Little, only to have me fail to use it until now.)