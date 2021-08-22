NFL Top 100 Players 2021: Xavien Howard represents Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been named one of the best players in the NFL, according to his fellow players. After being selected as a First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press after last season, Howard has now been selected as the 17th-ranked player in the 2021 edition of the NFL Top 100.

Howard was not listed in the 2020 version of the list. He was ranked 55th in 2019.

In 2020, Howard became the first player with double-digit interceptions since 2007. His 10 picks also tied the Dolphins’ franchise record for a season. His interceptions and his 20 passes defensed both led the league last year. He also recorded 51 tackles and a forced fumble in 2020.

His 22 interceptions since 2017 are the most in the league.

The NFL Top 100 Players list is being released in segments on NFL Network. The list concludes next week with the top ten players.

The Dolphins and Howard adjusted his contract this summer to provide more incentives to the deal, allowing for Howard to be the highest-paid cornerback on the roster. The team signed Byron Jones in 2020 with a contract that had scheduled him to make more than Howard this year. The team and Howard have agreed to negotiate potential adjustments for future seasons on his contract after the season.