Falcons at Dolphins 2021 preseason week 2: Miami ‘inactive’ players announced

The Miami Dolphins have announced 13 players who are not expected to play in tonight’s Preseason Week 2 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. While the team is not required to release a list of inactive players, as they would be for a regular-season game, they have been providing the players who, due to either injury or rest, have not been appearing in the preseason contests.

For tonight, wide receivers Albert Wilson, William Fuller V, Lynn Bowden, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, and Isaiah Ford are all expected to stay on the sidelines. Joining them will be safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, cornerback Javaris Davis, linebackers Vince Biegel and Elandon Roberts, tackle Adam Pankey, and tight end Cethan Carter.

Miami kicks off against the Falcons at 7pm ET. The game will be played at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and will be broadcast locally on CBS. Miami will face the Cincinnati Bengals next week in the preseason finale for both clubs.