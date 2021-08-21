Dolphins place LB Kylan Johnson on COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins announced on Saturday they have placed linebacker Kylan Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move keeps Johnson away from the team until he is medically cleared of not having the coronavirus. Players can be placed on the list either for testing positive for COVID-19 or for being a close contact to someone else who has tested positive.

Requirements for medical clearance differ depending on the reason for landing on the list and the vaccination status of the player. It is not known if Johnson is fully vaccinated.

Johnson joined Miami as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh. He spent the entire 2020 season on the Dolphins’ practice squad. He played the first three years of his college career at the University of Florida.

Miami is preparing to host the Atlanta Falcons Saturday night in the second preseason game for both clubs. Kickoff is at 7pm ET from Hard Rock Stadium.