Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins: Preseason Live Thread & Game Information

After yet another week with joint practices, the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons will face off this afternoon in what will serve as both team's second preseason contest. Expect to, at least initially in the game, see both team's starters as this is still only the second game of the season. But as with the first game, the starters will in short order yield way to the second, third, and so on, squads, as the coaching staffs work to determine their final rosters. As usual, neither team's head coach would divulge ahead of the game as to how long to expect to see the starters play.

As this is the first season of only three pre-season games, versus the standard four that the league has had in place for years, the third game, or next week's game, will now serve as team’s “dress rehearsal” game heading into the regular season games.

In last week's contest, the Miami Dolphins starters played well, pretty much controlling the game in the first half, especially on the defensive side of the ball, despite many of the top defensive starters sitting on the sidelines. Once the Dolphin's starters gave way to the depth players, the Chicago Bears were able to take control of the second half, eventually winning the game by a 20 to 13 score. On the other side of the ball, the Atlanta Falcons are coming off a loss in their first pre-season game, at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, by a 23 to 3 score.

Besides both teams dropping their first contests of the preseason, the time spent practicing against one another all week should be all the motivation that either squad needs to come out and attempt to show their best side in an attempt to secure their first victory of the year, even if it doesn’t really count towards anything.

Atlanta Falcons (0-1) 4th NFC South @ Miami Dolphins (0-1) 4th AFC East