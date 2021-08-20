Falcons at Dolphins 2021 Preseason Week 2: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule

We are up to the second week of the 2021 preseason, with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night. This is still the preseason, so both teams will likely use their starters early in the night, but have them give way to the depth and roster bubble players as the game moves along. Neither team’s coach would give specifics on how much their starters would play on Saturday.

In previous seasons, teams had four preseason contests, with the third used as a “dress rehearsal” game for the regular season, allowing starters to play into the third quarter of the contest. This year, however, the league moved to a 17-game regular season with just three preseason games. It is unclear whether teams will use the second- or third-week as the dress rehearsal.

Miami comes into this week having seen the starters play well last week against the Chicago Bears, but then dropping the contest 20-13 in a second-half rally by Chicago. The Falcons hosted the Tennessee Titans last week, losing 23-3 in the game. Now, both teams will look to bounce back with a win in their second game of the preseason.

Everything you need to know for the game is below:

When is the game?

Saturday, August 21, 7pm ET

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS (locally in Miami)

FOX (locally in Atlanta)

Who is the broadcast team?

Dolphins broadcast team: Steve Goldstein, Jason Taylor, Kim Bokamper

Falcons broadcast team: Justin Kutcher, Justin Felder, D.J. Shockley, Jen Hale, Steve Wyche

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -5.0

O/U: 36.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

Sunny, 87°F

