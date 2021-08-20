ESPN | Miami Dolphins’ WR Lynn Bowden suffered a ‘strained hamstring’ at yesterday’s joint practice

The injuries for the 2021 Miami Dolphins are starting to pile up every day, but the unit that’s been most affected (or so it seems) has been Josh Grizzard’s wide receiver unit.

Before this week’s practice, head coach Brian Flores hinted that receivers DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, and Albert Wilson were all expected to be held out of joint practices—or if they did participate—would be eased in slowly.

You can now add a second-year wide receiver, Lynn Bowden, to the Miami Dolphins list of injured wide receivers—though the injury may not be as serious as they once anticipated.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Lynn Bowden's injury during joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons is a strained hamstring injury—which is considered good news compared to how things looked less than 24 hours ago.

Dolphins WR Lynn Bowden suffered a strained hamstring during Thursday’s practice, per source. That’s considered good news after he went down and underwent tests — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 20, 2021

As you may recall, the Miami Dolphins traded a fourth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Lynn Bowden a year ago. As a rookie, the former Kentucky Wildcat caught 28/37 targets for 211 yards. However, with northward of 14 wide receivers currently on the roster and a new one being signed or brought in for a workout every day, some have speculated that LBJ could be on the way out if he doesn’t perform well this preseason.

Being injured and unable to play would definitely complicate things.

Here’s a look at every target from Lynn Bowden’s rookie season

The first few weeks were quiet for Lynn Bowden. I now pray this injury doesn’t sideline him too long, forcing the team’s hand. Because as I’ve repeated time and time, I believe Lynn Bowden can be a dynamic player in the NFL.

Do you think Lynn Bowden will make the opening day roster? Could this injury allow the Dolphins to keep him around on the PUP list? Which player are you most excited to see step up in his absence? Kirk Merritt? Mack Hollins? Let us know in the comments section below?