Dolphins release D.J. Fluker with injury settlement

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday they had released offensive lineman D.J. Fluker with an injury settlement. The team placed Fluker, who had a minor procedure on his knee, on injured reserve last week, with the expectation that an injury settlement was going to follow. The move will allow Fluker to sign as a free agent with another team once he is fully recovered. He started training camp on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Fluker joined the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason, signing a one-year, $1.075 million deal. He began his NFL career as a first-round pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2013, playing with them through 2016. He then spent a year with the New York Giants before signing with the Seattle Seahawks for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2020 he played for the Baltimore Ravens. He has appeared in 108 games in his career, including 96 starts.