Salvon Ahmed leaves Miami Dolphins practice with a limp

One of Miami’s top running backs left the practice field with an obvious limp on Monday afternoon.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson is reporting that Ahmed limped off the field after making a catch and spent time on an exercise bicycle before entering the team’s facility.

In addition, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting that the injury was non-contact and trainers worked with him for several minutes.

Ahmed joined the Dolphins midway through the 2020 season as Myles Gaskin was dealing with an injury and spent time on the COVID-19/reserve list. Ahmed was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent last year and was waived on Aug. 25, 2020.

The Dolphins claimed him off waivers but he was again waved, this time during final roster cuts on Sept. 5. He signed to the practice squad two days later and joined the active roster on Oct. 9.

Ahmed started four games for the Dolphins in 2020 and averaged 4.3 yards per carry on 75 attempts. He also scored three touchdowns on the ground.

Gaskin, the team’s featured back for most of 2020, along with free-agent addition Malcolm Brown and seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks, will all be in line for a bigger workload if Ahmed is forced to miss extended time.

Patrick Laird and 2019 fifth-round pick Jordan Scarlett are also on the team’s roster.

The Dolphins will put on pads for the first time on Tuesday as they prepare for the season’s first preseason game, which will take place on Aug. 14 against the Chicago Bears.