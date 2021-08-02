Phinsider Radio show notes: Tua Tagovailoa on fire in camp, wide receivers trending in the right direction

Phinsider Radio show notes for Aug. 2, 2021.

Less than two weeks before the first preseason game.

Take everything we’ve said with a grain of salt, pads officially come on tomorrow.

Howard — wants to make things work in Miami above anything else.

Xavien Howard says he would prefer to get a deal done in Miami. Won't say how optimistic he is of that. Story coming shortly. — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) July 31, 2021

What happens? Dolphins fold; Howard folds; Howard sits out all season; Howard gets traded?

Mike Gesicki , Adam Shaheen , Preston Williams and Cethan Carter were all placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list.

If vaccinated: Can return after two negative tests 24 hours apart. Will not have to quarantine as a result of close contact with an infected person.

If unvaccinated: Isolated for 10 days if tests positive. Close contact: five-day quarantine period.

Liam Eichenberg played left guard for a few days in a row after starting at the right tackle. Was a left tackle at Notre Dame.

Jesse Davis is at right tackle as of now, Michael Deiter is practicing at center, Rob Hunt is at right guard.

Noah Igbinoghene and Nik Needham working on the boundary, Coleman at slot corner, Eric Rowe and Jason McCourty at safety.

Wide receiver stock up and stock down

(+) DeVonte Parker returned to practice on Monday

(+) Jaylen Waddle can do no wrong, a report came out that the team doesn’t think he is 100 percent.

Players who could “create separation” was certainly a need for the Dolphins this offseason.



I think a lot of people assumed that meant players who could get open for Tua, but I don’t think that’s the case.



The Dolphins needed guys who could create separation after the catch. https://t.co/5TBaajWcb4 — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) August 1, 2021

(+) Albert Wilson is catching 60-plus yard passes. Catching short passes and torching the defense.

(+) Robert Foster on the outside, Mack Hollins as a slot receiver, showing why they were given new contracts this offseason.

The Dolphins signed Robert Foster on March 18.



NFL free agency officially began on March 18.



The Dolphins went after this guy for a reason and you usually don’t cut a guy after signing him that quick. https://t.co/4WV47Beexo — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) July 31, 2021

(-) Preston Williams, still on the PUP and COVID-19 list.

(-) Will Fuller is still out.

(-) Lynn Bowden Jr., Malcolm Perry, Jakeem Grant, Allen Hurns, Isaiah Ford are all working to find their way in.

Tua hasn’t thrown an interception since last Wednesday.