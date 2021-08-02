Dolphins activate DeVante Parker from PUP; Sign tight ends

The Miami Dolphins have activated wide receiver DeVante Parker from the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. The wide out joined the team during Monday’s practice. Parker began the team’s 2021 training camp as one of four players designated for the PUP list, along with offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, linebacker Elandon Roberts, and wide receiver Preston Williams. Fluker has since been added to the injured reserve list.

Williams was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

The team also announced the signing of free agent tight ends Sal Cannella and Khalif Jackson. Canella was undrafted out of Auburn in 2020. He caught 25 passes in his college career for 330 yards.

Jackson played for two seasons at Grambling State, where he caught nine passes for 79 yards after transferring from the University of Florida.

The Dolphins are currently undermanned at the tight end position, with Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, and Cethan Carter added to the reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday.

The addition of Parker back to the active roster and the two signed tight ends brings Miami back up to the 90-man roster limit. Miami is authorized 91 players on their roster with a roster exemption for offensive lineman Durval Queiroz Neto.

The team is currently on the practice field as training camp resumes following Sunday’s off day.