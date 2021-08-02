Miami Dolphins training camp practice five Twitter stream

After an off day on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins get back to training camp on Monday with the fifth practice of the year. The pact once is open to the public, so fans will be back at the team’s new training facility next to Hard Rock Stadium.

Practice begins at 10am, with the parking lot opening an hour before.

How will the second week of practice play out? Who will shine? Will Albert Wilson and Robert Foster continue to light up the wide receiver position? As pads come on later this week, will we start to see the offensive line gel? How will the Xavien Howard contract situation resolve? Who will lock themselves onto the 53-man regular-season roster, and who will end up cut?

