PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Offensive Guard!

So the polling to select our two starting Defensive Tackles ended and the two players that will move onto our all-time Miami Dolphins roster are-

Tim Bowens- Tim led all nominated DT’s with 39% of the total vote or 289 of the 746 total votes. Bowens was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft with the 20th overall pick. Miami originally took a hit from the media for selecting Bowens so high in the draft given that he was overweight and had only played in a total of nine games during his college career at Missississippi. Of all the missteps that the Dolphins have made over the years in the draft, this turned out to be the opposite. Not only were the Dolphins correct in drafting him so high but Bowens was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year by the AP. He went on to play 11 years for Miami before retiring from the game after the 2004 season. In addition to his rookie of the year honors, Tim also earned two trips to the NFL’s Pro Bowl in 1998 and in 2002.

Manny Fernandez- Fernandez came in second in the polling with 28% of the total vote or 206 out of the 756 total votes cast. Fernandez signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 1968. In his eight seasons with the Dolphins Fernandez played in the first three Super Bowls that Miami appeared in, VI, VII and, VII. He was considered a strong contender for MVP of Super Bowl VII, an honor that ultimately went to Jake Scott. Nick Buoniconti wrote of the game and Fernandez, “It was the game of his life, in fact, it was the most dominant game by a defensive lineman in the history of the game, and he would have never been given much credit for it. They should have given out two game balls and made Manny Fernandez the co-MVP with Jake Scott.” Then Dolphins star running back Larry Csonka also later remarked that he believed that it should have been Manny that received the MVP trophy and not Jake Scott. In the game, Fernandez recorded 17 tackles and had a sack on Washington’s then quarterback, Billy Kilmer. In addition to being a two-time Super Bowl Champion (VII, VIII) Manny was also named Second-team All-Pro in 1970 and 1973, the NFL’s Unsung Player of the Year in 1973, was voted All-AFC in 1971 and was voted Second-team All-AFC in 1972, and 1973. In 1990 Fernandez was voted to the 1990 Dolphins Silver Anniversary Team celebrating the Dolphins’ then 25 years in the NFL. In 2007 he was voted to the Dolphins All-Time team. In 2001 Fernandez was named to Pro Football Weekly’s All-Time Super Bowl team. In 2014, Manny Fernandez was inducted into the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll.

Before we head into nominations for the next round let’s look at where we are at this point with building our roster-

Head Coach - Don Shula

Quarterback - Dan Marino

Center - Dwight Stephenson

Cornerbacks - Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain

Linebackers - Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe

Tight End - Keith Jackson

Wide Receivers - Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield

Safeties - Jake Scott and Dick Anderson

Offensive Tackles- Richmond Webb and Jake Long

Defensive Tackles- Tim Bowens and Manny Fernandez

So now we move onto the next position, offensive guard, so in this round please feel free to nominate up to two players as we will ultimately have to select our top two DTs all-time from the list of nominations. As in the past, I will list some top names but by no means do you have to select your nominations from this following list. Please, feel free to do your own research on anyone on this list or anyone else that played the position in their time with the Dolphins. Please also feel free to make the argument for why and who you picked in the comments below. The following list is not ranked but simply organized in alphabetical order by last names.

Roy Foster

Bob Kuechenberg

Larry Little

Ed Newman

Keith Sims

Please give us your nominations below for who you believe to be the best two offensive guards to ever play for our Miami Dolphins-