Preston Williams and Elandon Roberts return to practice for the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins welcomed Elandon Roberts and Preston Williams back to practice on Thursday morning. Joe Schad, of the Palm Beach Post, reported that Williams and Roberts were coming off the Physically unable to perform list.

Preston Williams and Elandon Roberts are coming off PUP for Miami Dolphins — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 19, 2021

The offense has been without six receivers recently as DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Will Fuller, Isaiah Ford and Williams each deal with injuries.

Williams is making his return after playing eight games for the Dolphins in 2020, catching four touchdowns on 18 receptions. He suffered a foot injury against the Cardinals that ended his season.

Miami placed Allen Hurns on injured receive and Williams will plunge into heated battle at the receiver position.

A has been spotted on the practice field. @Thresort pic.twitter.com/SUn4ZHyiiA — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 19, 2021

Roberts was carted off the field with a knee injury of Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season. Due to the timing of the injury, some weren’t sure if he would be ready for the start of the year.

“Right now I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Roberts said about his status back in May. “When it’s time for me to wake ya’ll up, I’m going to wake ya’ll up.”

Roberts, a stout defender against the run, played in 13 games for the Dolphins last year and finished with 61 tackles. The former New England Patriot will likely slide in as a situational linebacker after the team traded for Benardrick McKinney and signed Jerome Baker to a new contract this offseason.

The Dolphins will participate in a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday before Saturday’s preseason game at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Despite returning to practice, the availability of Williams and Roberts for Saturday’s game remains up in the air.