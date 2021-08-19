Miami Dolphins training camp 2021: Twitter updates from second joint-practice with Falcons

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons are getting back on the practice field today for the second of their two joint practices this week. Both teams will have an off day on Friday before facing each other in the second week of the 2021 preseason.

Yesterday’s workout featured positives and negatives for both teams. The Dolphins offense seemed to be clicking better, though the offensive line continued to struggle as the Falcons dialed up the pressure. On defense, Miami was able to make some nice plays breaking up passes, but then would also get beaten by the Atlanta receivers. It was a back and forth day, but that is pretty much what a joint training camp practice should be.

After today, there are just four open-to-the-public practices remaining this year. You can check out the schedule of remaining public practices, and claim your free tickets if you can attend, at MiamiDolphins.com/trainingcamp.

