Phinsider Radio show notes: Miami Dolphins search for depth on the offensive line; begin practices with Atlanta Falcons

Phinsider Radio show notes for Aug. 18, 2021.
Dolphins had until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to shrink the roster to 85
- The team acquired Greg Little from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick.
- Dolphins traded their 2021 seventh-round pick for Isaiah Wilson and now next year for another tackle.
- This screams tackle depth and rookie Liam Eichenberg will likely continue to practice at guard.
- We have waived/injured CB Jaytlin Askew, waived T Jonathan Hubbard, DT Jerome Johnson, G Tyler Marz, and T Timon Parris, and placed WR Allen Hurns on injured reserve.
- Aug. 25: Roster to 80.
- Aug. 31: Roster to 53.
Injury issues at practice
A fresh episode of @thephinsider is now live on the airwaves. @houtz and I sat down (Can’t confirm if Josh was actually sitting) to talk about Miami working with Atlanta, depth at the offensive line and receivers looking to lock roster spots: https://t.co/YgPPL0fVtm— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) August 18, 2021
- Dolphins players missing from practice included Albert Wilson, Will Fuller, DeVante Parker, Isaiah Ford, Cethan Carter and Jamal Davis.
- Igbinoghene in red noncontact jersey. Jesse Davis (aka new dad) is back.
- Tight end Hunter Long was wearing a brace on the knee that he injured last week.
- Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was wearing a red non-contact jersey.
Recap of Wednesday’s action on the practice field with the Falcons
- Tua Tagovailoa throws a 45-yard touchdown pass to Salvon Ahmed down the right sideline after Ahmed got behind the Atlanta defender.
- Jakeem Grant went down on a kickoff return and was limping but returned to practice
- Adam Shaheen with three touchdowns.
Double coverage on Shaheen, Tua throws it early and it’s RIGHT on the money – you could hear it hit Shaheen’s chest plate and the ball just stuck --- 17-yard TD to open red zone 7 on 7.— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 18, 2021
Ooohs and ahhhs
- Mike Gesicki was the big-play highlight guy.
- Eric Rowe vs. Pitts, Rowe got in front of a Matt Ryan throw, but I believe Pitts had a strong play against Rowe earlier in the practice.
I’m jealous of the people who get to watch Eric Rowe battle Kyle Pitts for three days this week— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) August 17, 2021
- Jacoby Brissett with a touchdown pass to Bob Foster.
- Mack Hollins, Jaylen Waddle and Robert Foster are the three receivers we hear the most…
- Probably Jakeem Grant fourth?
Falcons front seven eats Miami’s offensive line
- Arthur Smith called Grady Jarrett, “a real dude” today. “And I mean that as the highest compliment.”
- Said that Jarrett always plays hard, shows up every day ready to go.
- Breakdowns by Jesse Davis and Austin Jackson.
