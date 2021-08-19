 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Phinsider Radio show notes: Miami Dolphins search for depth on the offensive line; begin practices with Atlanta Falcons

Dolphins struggling with injury bug early in week.

NFL: Miami Dolphins Minicamp Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Phinsider Radio show notes for Aug. 18, 2021.

Dolphins had until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to shrink the roster to 85

  • The team acquired Greg Little from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick.
  • Dolphins traded their 2021 seventh-round pick for Isaiah Wilson and now next year for another tackle.
  • This screams tackle depth and rookie Liam Eichenberg will likely continue to practice at guard.
  • We have waived/injured CB Jaytlin Askew, waived T Jonathan Hubbard, DT Jerome Johnson, G Tyler Marz, and T Timon Parris, and placed WR Allen Hurns on injured reserve.
  • Aug. 25: Roster to 80.
  • Aug. 31: Roster to 53.

Injury issues at practice

  • Dolphins players missing from practice included Albert Wilson, Will Fuller, DeVante Parker, Isaiah Ford, Cethan Carter and Jamal Davis.
  • Igbinoghene in red noncontact jersey. Jesse Davis (aka new dad) is back.
  • Tight end Hunter Long was wearing a brace on the knee that he injured last week.
  • Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Recap of Wednesday’s action on the practice field with the Falcons

  • Tua Tagovailoa throws a 45-yard touchdown pass to Salvon Ahmed down the right sideline after Ahmed got behind the Atlanta defender.
  • Jakeem Grant went down on a kickoff return and was limping but returned to practice
  • Adam Shaheen with three touchdowns.
  • Mike Gesicki was the big-play highlight guy.
  • Eric Rowe vs. Pitts, Rowe got in front of a Matt Ryan throw, but I believe Pitts had a strong play against Rowe earlier in the practice.
  • Jacoby Brissett with a touchdown pass to Bob Foster.
  • Mack Hollins, Jaylen Waddle and Robert Foster are the three receivers we hear the most…
  • Probably Jakeem Grant fourth?

Falcons front seven eats Miami’s offensive line

  • Arthur Smith called Grady Jarrett, “a real dude” today. “And I mean that as the highest compliment.”
  • Said that Jarrett always plays hard, shows up every day ready to go.
  • Breakdowns by Jesse Davis and Austin Jackson.

