Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

5 reasons why Mac Jones should be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2021 - Pats Pulpit

There is an argument to be made in favor of the rookie.





Quinnen Williams Activated From the PUP List - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have activated defensive lineman Quinnen Williams from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.





90 Buffalo Bills scouting reports in 90 days: running back Devin Singletary - Buffalo Rumblings

The third-year man looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 season

AFC NORTH:

More Ravens injuries occur in Monday’s practice, including WR Sammy Watkins - Baltimore Beatdown

Ravens injury news continues





The Steelers create cap space by restructuring Stephon Tuitt’s contract - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to free up more salary cap space heading into the 2021 regular season.





Peter King compares Joe Burrow to Dan Fouts: Bengals news - Cincy Jungle

Veteran sports writer Peter King draws similarities between today’s Bengals and 1980s Chargers.





2021 Browns Draft Picks: Why Did Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Fall? - Dawgs By Nature

I simply love the way this guy plays the game.

AFC SOUTH:

Texans v. Packers: Quick Thoughts - Battle Red Blog

Here’s what happened in Houston’s first preseason win.





Titans-Falcons: Notes, highlights and recap from week one of preseason - Music City Miracles

A really solid night, led by the defensive front.





Trevor Lawrence gets starting nod over Minshew, Fares well in Jaguars debut - Big Cat Country

The first-overall pick, Trevor Lawrence, got his feet wet in today’s preseason matchup against the Cleveland Browns.





Michael Strachan continues to impress Colts coaching staff - Stampede Blue

Did the Colts just discover a late-round gem who can help in the short and long-term?

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: Vic Fangio odds favorite to be first coach to be fired - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos need to have a good season for head coach Vic Fangio to keep his job.





Chargers News: 2021 Preseason Week 1 “Surge or Static?” - Bolts From The Blue

Both Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson may need to watch their backs.





Raiders: What would it take for Darren Waller to make the Hall of Fame? - Silver And Black Pride

Late bloom may hurt tight end’s cause





9 winners and 5 losers from Chiefs’ preseason game one vs. 49ers - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs began the preseason 1-0. Who stepped forward — and who stepped back?

NFC EAST:

Giants roster moves - Giants trade for CB Keion Crossen, place three on IR - Big Blue View

The Giants add to their secondary depth





Eagles-Patriots Training Camp Practice Notes: Philadelphia wins the day - Bleeding Green Nation

Here’s what happened on Monday.





Ranking the Dallas Cowboys three biggest areas of concern after two preseason games - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys need to show improvement in these three areas.





Jaret Patterson has piqued his coach's interest, so what’s next? - Hogs Haven

Jaret Patterson has gotten the attention of every staff member responsible for his fate for the final-53 man roster. So what’s next for the UDFA?

NFC NORTH:

Jordan Love “dinged” shoulder vs Texans, misses quarter for “precautionary reasons” - Acme Packing Company

The Packers’ idea was to play Jordan Love for three quarters, head coach Matt LaFleur told the pressroom, but the hit Love took on a strip-sack changed their plans.





Dan Campbell explains Lions’ clock management strategy at the end of preseason Game 1 - Pride Of Detroit

It’s all about getting a proper evaluation on players.





‘It wouldn’t be shocking’ to see Justin Fields start week 1 - Windy City Gridiron

ESPN’s NFL analyst Louis Riddick was a guest on the Rich Eisen show earlier today, and they spent some time talking about this year’s rookie quarterbacks after they all played in their first...





Minnesota Vikings Preseason Week 1 Recap - Daily Norseman

Ouch

NFC SOUTH:

Why Jameis Winston is starting to build a lead in the quarterback competition - Canal Street Chronicles

It’s not about the numbers, it’s about growth.





Falcons are first NFL team with 100% vaccination rate among players - The Falcoholic

As long as this carries over into the regular season, Atlanta will never have to worry about a forfeit.





Panthers 18 Colts 21: Did P.J. Walker already win the quarterback race? - Cat Scratch Reader

Sunday was a one-sided show case. Did it show enough?





Don’t expect starters to play for Bucs against Titans - Bucs Nation

If all goes well this week, Tampa’s starters will get plenty of rest Saturday night

NFC WEST:

49ers cut four players; officially sign LB Mychal Kendricks - Niners Nation

According to the league rules, the 49ers have to get down to 85 players before 1 p.m. PT Tuesday. That means five players must be released from the squad today. San Francisco released CB Ken...





Toughness Wins - Revenge of the Birds

For the first time on quite some time, toughness has arrived inside the Cardinals’ building.

Toughness arrived when J.J. Watt arrived and when he made one of his first orders of business to stand...





Why reports say Seahawks ready to use tags with safety Jamal Adams - Field Gulls

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks have been on the edge of their seats as they wait for the hopefully soon to be announced contract extension for Jamal Adams, but that announcement has not arrived as...





Reports of bad food at SoFi Stadium should be taken with packet of salt - Turf Show Times

Is it really Fyre Fest 2.0 at SoFi or is it a cash grab for retweets?