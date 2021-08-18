Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
5 reasons why Mac Jones should be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2021 - Pats Pulpit
There is an argument to be made in favor of the rookie.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Quinnen Williams Activated From the PUP List - Gang Green Nation
The Jets have activated defensive lineman Quinnen Williams from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
90 Buffalo Bills scouting reports in 90 days: running back Devin Singletary - Buffalo Rumblings
The third-year man looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 season
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
More Ravens injuries occur in Monday’s practice, including WR Sammy Watkins - Baltimore Beatdown
Ravens injury news continues
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers create cap space by restructuring Stephon Tuitt’s contract - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to free up more salary cap space heading into the 2021 regular season.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Peter King compares Joe Burrow to Dan Fouts: Bengals news - Cincy Jungle
Veteran sports writer Peter King draws similarities between today’s Bengals and 1980s Chargers.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
2021 Browns Draft Picks: Why Did Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Fall? - Dawgs By Nature
I simply love the way this guy plays the game.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Texans v. Packers: Quick Thoughts - Battle Red Blog
Here’s what happened in Houston’s first preseason win.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans-Falcons: Notes, highlights and recap from week one of preseason - Music City Miracles
A really solid night, led by the defensive front.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Trevor Lawrence gets starting nod over Minshew, Fares well in Jaguars debut - Big Cat Country
The first-overall pick, Trevor Lawrence, got his feet wet in today’s preseason matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Michael Strachan continues to impress Colts coaching staff - Stampede Blue
Did the Colts just discover a late-round gem who can help in the short and long-term?
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos: Vic Fangio odds favorite to be first coach to be fired - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos need to have a good season for head coach Vic Fangio to keep his job.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: 2021 Preseason Week 1 “Surge or Static?” - Bolts From The Blue
Both Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson may need to watch their backs.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders: What would it take for Darren Waller to make the Hall of Fame? - Silver And Black Pride
Late bloom may hurt tight end’s cause
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
9 winners and 5 losers from Chiefs’ preseason game one vs. 49ers - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs began the preseason 1-0. Who stepped forward — and who stepped back?
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants roster moves - Giants trade for CB Keion Crossen, place three on IR - Big Blue View
The Giants add to their secondary depth
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles-Patriots Training Camp Practice Notes: Philadelphia wins the day - Bleeding Green Nation
Here’s what happened on Monday.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Ranking the Dallas Cowboys three biggest areas of concern after two preseason games - Blogging The Boys
The Dallas Cowboys need to show improvement in these three areas.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Jaret Patterson has piqued his coach's interest, so what’s next? - Hogs Haven
Jaret Patterson has gotten the attention of every staff member responsible for his fate for the final-53 man roster. So what’s next for the UDFA?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Jordan Love “dinged” shoulder vs Texans, misses quarter for “precautionary reasons” - Acme Packing Company
The Packers’ idea was to play Jordan Love for three quarters, head coach Matt LaFleur told the pressroom, but the hit Love took on a strip-sack changed their plans.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Dan Campbell explains Lions’ clock management strategy at the end of preseason Game 1 - Pride Of Detroit
It’s all about getting a proper evaluation on players.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
‘It wouldn’t be shocking’ to see Justin Fields start week 1 - Windy City Gridiron
ESPN’s NFL analyst Louis Riddick was a guest on the Rich Eisen show earlier today, and they spent some time talking about this year’s rookie quarterbacks after they all played in their first...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Minnesota Vikings Preseason Week 1 Recap - Daily Norseman
Ouch
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Why Jameis Winston is starting to build a lead in the quarterback competition - Canal Street Chronicles
It’s not about the numbers, it’s about growth.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons are first NFL team with 100% vaccination rate among players - The Falcoholic
As long as this carries over into the regular season, Atlanta will never have to worry about a forfeit.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers 18 Colts 21: Did P.J. Walker already win the quarterback race? - Cat Scratch Reader
Sunday was a one-sided show case. Did it show enough?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Don’t expect starters to play for Bucs against Titans - Bucs Nation
If all goes well this week, Tampa’s starters will get plenty of rest Saturday night
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers cut four players; officially sign LB Mychal Kendricks - Niners Nation
According to the league rules, the 49ers have to get down to 85 players before 1 p.m. PT Tuesday. That means five players must be released from the squad today. San Francisco released CB Ken...
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Toughness Wins - Revenge of the Birds
For the first time on quite some time, toughness has arrived inside the Cardinals’ building.
Toughness arrived when J.J. Watt arrived and when he made one of his first orders of business to stand...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why reports say Seahawks ready to use tags with safety Jamal Adams - Field Gulls
Fans of the Seattle Seahawks have been on the edge of their seats as they wait for the hopefully soon to be announced contract extension for Jamal Adams, but that announcement has not arrived as...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Reports of bad food at SoFi Stadium should be taken with packet of salt - Turf Show Times
Is it really Fyre Fest 2.0 at SoFi or is it a cash grab for retweets?
Loading comments...