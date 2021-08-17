Dolphins roster cuts 2021: 85-man roster cuts

The Miami Dolphins have completed the first of their 2021 roster cuts, moving from their 90-man offseason roster limit down to the 85-man limit enforced starting today. The team had until 4pm ET to make the moves. Miami has a roster exemption for guard Durval Queiroz Neto who is a member of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, which allows them to keep 86 players moving forward.

Next Tuesday, August 24, the roster limit will move from 85 down to 80, with the following Tuesday, August 31, the league moving the limit to the regular season 53-man limit.

The team announced their roster moves for Tuesday, including the acquisition of tackle Greg Little in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. They also waived/injured cornerback Jaytlin Askew and waived tackle Jonathan Hubbard, defensive tackle Jerome Johnson, guard Tyler Marz, and tackle Timon Parris. Additionally, the team placed wide receiver Allen Hurns on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season unless the team reaches an injury settlement with Hurns. If that were to happen, once he is fully recovered from a wrist injury that required surgery this week and is expected to sideline him for three months, he could be re-signed by the Dolphins or any other team in the league.

More cuts are possible tomorrow if the Dolphins are awarded any waiver claims.