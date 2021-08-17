Miami Dolphins depth chart 2021: Training camp Week 3 53-man roster prediction

Another week is done in the Miami Dolphins’ training camp for 2021 and the first preseason game is in the books. The team is preparing to host the Atlanta Falcons in two joint practices this week, then face them in a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. How has our projected Dolphins’ roster changed over the past week?

Below, you will see how I am predicting the team’s 53-man roster for Week 1. Things will obviously change over the next few weeks, and there will be some player who is a star in practice from what the coaches are seeing, but we do not yet know it, and they will make the roster. Players still have to be cut from all around the league, with the Dolphins able to sign players or trade for them prior to roster cuts, as happened today when the team sent a seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for offensive lineman Greg Little.

Do you agree with my prediction? Feel free to discuss and tell me what you would do differently in the comments.

Quarterbacks (2)

Tua Tagovailoa

Jacoby Brissett

Changes: None.

Running backs (4)

Myles Gaskin

Salvon Ahmed

Malcolm Brown

Gerrid Doaks

Changes: None.

Tight ends (4)

Mike Gesicki

Durham Smythe

Adam Shaheen

Hunter Long

Changes: None.

Wide receivers (6)

DeVante Parker

Jaylen Waddle

Albert Wilson

Mack Hollins

Jakeem Grant

Lynn Bowden, Jr.

Note: Will Fuller V is making the roster, but, as was pointed out in the comments from the last prediction, this is a projection of the Week 1 roster, and Fuller is suspended for Week 1. He makes the roster, is suspended, then comes back for Week 2. In his place, Bowden makes the roster.

Changes: Preston Williams / Robert Foster off, Mack Hollins / Jakeem Grant on. Hollins looked solid against the Bears; he is not a lock on the roster, but he did show he deserves a spot at this time. Grant could slide onto the roster as Miami’s top kick returner, leaving Waddle as the punt returner. Williams falls off the roster as the Dolphins could place him on injured reserve once the season starts, allowing him to continue to rehab and then activate him later in the season when he is fully healthy. Foster has had a good camp, but it feels like it is a question of Foster or Hollins, so he lands on the wrong side of the cut line this week. The injury to Allen Hurns does clear up a little of the team’s logjam at the position.

Offensive linemen (9)

Austin Jackson

Liam Eichenberg

Michael Deiter

Robert Hunt

Jesse Davis

Larnel Coleman

Matt Skura

Solomon Kindley

Greg Little

Changes: Robert Jones off, Greg Little on. The Dolphins traded for Little on Tuesday, likely looking to give the former second-round pick a chance to restart his career while working as the team’s primary depth at the tackle position. Jones falls off the roster, but could fight with Coleman for a spot on the roster. It seems like either Jones or Coleman makes the roster, while the other lands on the practice squad. This group is the top group to watch the rest of the summer, and do not be surprised if things change between the starters and the depth players over the next few weeks.

Defensive linemen (6)

Raekwon Davis

Christian Wilkins

Emmanuel Ogbah

Zach Sieler

John Jenkins

Benito Jones

Changes: Jonathan Ledbetter off. I do not like having only six defensive linemen, but if you consider players like Andrew Van Ginkel and Jaelan Phillips as edge rushers - so pseudo defensive ends - six defensive linemen can work. I think Ledbetter or Jason Strowbridge can fight their way back onto the roster, but I needed a roster spot, and Ledbetter became my cut.

Linebackers (8)

Jerome Baker

Andrew Van Ginkel

Jaelan Phillips

Benardrick McKinney

Elandon Roberts

Brennan Scarlett

Shaquem Griffin

Vince Biegel

Changes: None.

Cornerbacks (7)

Xavien Howard

Byron Jones

Jason McCourty

Nik Needham

Noah Igbinoghene

Jamal Perry

Justin Coleman

Changes: Justin Coleman on. The Dolphins are using Coleman as the sole nickel cornerback right now, with no one really competing against him. That seems to indicate he is locked on the roster, forcing this change. If the Dolphins are looking to only keep six cornerbacks to get back a defensive lineman, it is likely Perry who is cut, but Igbinoghene needs to step up his play and be more consistent.

Safeties (4)

Eric Rowe

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Clayton Fejedelem

Changes: None. I could see Miami look to only keep three safeties, with Jason McCourty serving as the fourth option on the back end of the defense, if they need to find a roster spot. That would endanger Fejedelem’s roster spot, though he makes it here as a special teams contributor.

Kicker (1)

Jason Sanders

Changes: None.

Punter (1)

Michael Palardy

Changes: None.

Long Snapper (1)

Blake Ferguson

Changes: None.