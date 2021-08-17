Dolphins trade for Panthers’ Greg Little ahead of roster cuts

The Miami Dolphins have acquired offensive tackle Greg Little from the Carolina Panthers, according to a report from The Athletic’s Joe Person. The deal sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to Carolina. The Panthers’ Darin Gantt adds the pick is the first of Miami’s seventh-round selections.

A 2019 second-round pick, Little has appeared in 14 games for the Panthers, including six starts. He has primarily played left tackle in his career. He played collegiately at Ole Miss, where he was the replacement for former Dolphins first-round pick Laremy Tunsil.

Little likely comes into the roster as the swing tackle, providing depth behind presumed starters Austin Jackson at left tackle and Jesse Davis at right tackle. Presumed starting guards, Liam Eichenberg (left) and Robert Hunt (right) also have experience at tackle and could slide outside if needed.

The Dolphins, and every NFL team, must reduce their roster to 85 players from the offseason 90-player limit on Tuesday by 4pm ET. Miami is authorized one additional roster spot with an exemption for International Pathway Program player Durval Queiroz Neto.