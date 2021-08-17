Miami Dolphins training camp 2021: Twitter updates from return to practice

The Miami Dolphins are back on the practice field on Tuesday, their first workout since two joint practices with and a preseason game against the Chicago Bears. It is also one day before two more joint practices, this time with the Atlanta Falcons.

Today’s practice is expected to be a walkthrough. Receivers DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, and Albert Wilson will continue to miss practice, while linebacker Jaelan Phillips is expected to be on the field.

You can check out the schedule of remaining public practices, and claim your free tickets if you can attend, at MiamiDolphins.com/trainingcamp.

