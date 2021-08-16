Dolphins sign Khalil McClain, waive Carson Meier

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday the signing of wide receiver Khalil McClain. The move comes as the team has an off day following their 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday. Miami returns to their training camp practices on Tuesday, with joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday this week.

To make roster space for McClain, the team waived tight end Carson Meier.

McClain initially was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Troy by the Bears in May. He caught 21 passes for 383 yards with six touchdowns last season at Troy. He was waived by Chicago on July 28.

Meier signed with the Dolphins on July 26. He was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in April 2019, but was cut at the end of training camp. He spent the 2019 season with the Atlanta Falcons, spending time on both the active roster and the practice squad. He looked to return to the Falcons in 2020, but missed the season with an injury.