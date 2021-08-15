 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition- Defensive Tackle Poll!

By James McKinney
Kansas City Chiefs v Miami Dolphins Photo by Tim Umphrey/Getty Images

So tonight, following the nominations post for defensive tackles we now have the poll post for the same. We wound up with a total of six nominations. Please vote on your top defensive tackle in the poll below and the top two vote-getters overall will move onto the final all-time Miami Dolphins roster. If there is a tie, as with previous polls, the tie among the top two/three players will move onto a second round of voting with a second poll. Obviously, if the top pick is a tie then those two will move on without any further voting needed.

Before we head into voting for this round of nominations let’s look at where we are at building our roster-

  • Head Coach- Don Shula
  • Quarterback- Dan Marino
  • Center- Dwight Stephenson
  • Cornerbacks- Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain
  • Linebackers- Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe
  • Tight End- Keith Jackson
  • Wide Receivers- Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield
  • Safeties- Jake Scott and Dick Anderson
  • Offensive Tackles- Richmond Webb and Jake Long

So now please vote for the defensive tackle that you believe is the best to ever play for our Miami Dolphins in the poll below-

Poll

Please vote for the best defensive tackle to ever play for the Miami Dolphins in your opinion!

view results
  • 13%
    Bob Baumhower
    (97 votes)
  • 38%
    Tim Bowens
    (289 votes)
  • 27%
    Manny Fernandez
    (206 votes)
  • 4%
    Daryl Gardener
    (32 votes)
  • 6%
    Randy Starks
    (48 votes)
  • 9%
    Ndamukong Suh
    (74 votes)
746 votes total Vote Now

