Dolphins at Bears 2021 preseason week 1: Miami ‘inactives’ announced

The Miami Dolphins will kickoff against the Chicago Bears at 1pm ET today. While the entire team flew to Chicago, there were several players who were limited or did not practice during the two joint workouts the team had with the Bears. It made it highly unlikely those players would play in this afternoon’s contest.

While in the preseason team do not have to declare inactive players as they do in the regular season, the Dolphins announced this morning players “not expected to play.” Essentially, Miami gave out their inactive players list.

None of the players who are not expected to play today are a surprise. Wide receivers DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, William Fuller V, and Allen Hurns are all out for the game. Along with the receivers, Miami also listed rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips, cornerback Byron Jones, cornerback Xavien Howard, safety Brandon Jones, linebacker Vince Biegel, rookie tackle Liam Eichenberg, and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. Most of the players have either been battling an injury early in training camp this year, or are coming off an injury from last year and are being eased back into full activities.