Phinsider Radio show notes: What to watch for when the Dolphins play the Bears

Phinsider Radio show notes for Aug. 14, 2021.

What to watch for when the Miami Dolphins play the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

No injures

Vince Biegel, Preston Williams, Kyle Van Noy and Ereck Flowers all missed time. However, the Miami Dolphins remained relatively healthy last year.

How long can Jevon Holland be held down?

Three interceptions in four practices. Picked Andy Dalton for six points.

Brandon Jones started four games last year — Patriots, Chargers, Denver and Patriots again — 38 percent of the team’s snaps last year.

Jason McCourty remains the starter.

When are we panicking about the offensive line?

Liam Echienburg and DJ Fluker have been the team’s biggest injuries.

The Bears sacked opposing quarterbacks 35 times last season — middle of the pack.

Khalil Mack is awesome, but the pass rush should be a manageable line, right?

Can we see any big plays from the running back group?

We already know what Gaskin’s stat line will be each week. Maybe like 8 carries for 43 yards and 5 receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Salvon Ahmed — 4.3 yards per attempt in four starts. Caught 11 of 14 balls thrown his way.

Malcolm Brown, could he possibly be phased out like Jordan Howard if he can’t get those short-yardage touchdowns?

Gerrid Doaks is Myles Gaskin 2.0? Jordan Scarlett might be the fourth running back with Doaks on the practice squad.

Gaskin rookie year — 36 attempts and 3.6 yards per carry, one touchdown… caught 7 of 12 balls thrown his way.

Growth in second-year players.

This team needs big things from Raekwon Davis

Does Noah Igbinoghene exist?

Will Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson answer questions about the draft capital used?

How much does Brandon Jones play?

TUA TIME!?!?!