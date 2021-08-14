Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears: Preseason Live Thread & Game Information

After two days this week of joint practices and a day off yesterday, the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears will face off this afternoon in the first pre-season game for both squads. Both teams are expected to use their starters in this game, for at least a part of the game. Both the second-year quarterback for the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, and the rookie quarterback for the Bears, Justin Fields are expected to see playing time this afternoon. This will also serve as the first time for the Miami Dolphins fans to see rookie, first-rounder, wideout Jaylen Waddle in action.

Miami Dolphins (0-0) AFC East @ Chicago Bears (0-0) NFC North