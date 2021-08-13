Dolphins at Bears 2021 preseason game one: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears are preparing to kick off their 2021 preseason schedule with a Saturday afternoon matchup. The two teams practiced together on Wednesday and Thursday of this week and are getting ready for tomorrow’s game with an off day on Friday.

While this is a preseason contest, both teams will likely use their starters for at least part of the game. Miami head coach Brian Flores has said quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will play, though he did not specify how long he expected his top passer and the rest of the starting lineup to be in the contest.

The Saturday afternoon game should feature the debuts of Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields and Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Both players are expected to help their teams take the next step forward this season and for the next several years.

Everything you need to know for the game is below:

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET, August 14

Where is the game?

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

How can I watch the game?

CBS (locally in Miami)

NFL Network (national coverage)

Who is the broadcast team?

Dolphins broadcast team: Steve Goldstein, Jason Taylor, Kim Bokamper

Bears broadcast team: Adam Amin, Jim Miller, Lou Canellis

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

What are the current betting odds?

Bears -3.5

O/U: 36.0

What will the weather be like for the game?

Sunny, 75°F

