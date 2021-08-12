Phinsider Radio show notes: Rookies leaving their mark against the Bears; Tua to play in Saturday’s preseason game

Phinsider Radio show notes for Aug. 11, 2021.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has announced that Tua Tagovailoa will play on Saturday against the Chicago Bears in the team’s first preseason game.

Hunter Long, Miami’s third-round pick who was recently carted off the practice field with an injury, isn’t expected to miss an expanded amount of time.

Was not wearing a cast and traveled with the team to Chicago.

There were fears that Long may miss most of the season.

Fusing Long into the offense continues to be applying After the team broke tight end franchise records in yards and touchdowns in 2020.

Practice notes from the Dolphins working with the Bears.

Rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland picked Andy Dalton and brought it back to the house for six. The interception was Holland’s third across four days. Jason McCourty remains the starting free safety.

Solomon Kindley continues to work back at left guard after Liam Eichenberg started for eight straight practices. The coaching staff is still deciding if Eichenberg will play at left guard or right tackle.

Tua continues to look comfortable and build chemistry with the likes of Mack Hollins, Jaylen Waddle and Jakeem Grant while the team deals with injuries.

“Alignment, assignment, communication, fundamentals” — coach Flores.

Xavien Howard had an interception that was taken back due to a penalty.

Robert Foster secured a one-handed catch.

After two days of practicing against each other, the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.