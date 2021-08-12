Miami Dolphins training camp 2021: Joint practice two with Bears Twitter stream

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears are holding their second of two joint practices during the 2021 training camp today as both clubs prepare for Saturday’s first preseason game. Yesterday’s practice featured a 45-minute lightning delay and a scuffle at the end of the practice, with Dolphins head coach describing himself as a “bouncer” to get in-between players.

Before Thursday’s workout, Flores said wide receivers DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, and Albert Wilson, and tight end Hunter Long will all miss practice, as they did on Wednesday. Safety Brandon Jones and guard Liam Eichenberg will not be on the field today. Eichenberg’s Wednesday practice was cut short due to an injury.

As with yesterday, the media may be limited on their in-practice tweeteing. The Bears typically ban tweets from any non-public practices. That said, there were still plenty of interesting tweets, so we will bring you our Twitter list again today.

The Dolphins return to South Florida next week, with their next open-to-the-public practice on August 17. You can check out the schedule of public practices, and claim your free tickets if you can attend, at MiamiDolphins.com/trainingcamp.

