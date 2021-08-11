PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Defensive Tackle!

So the polling to select our two starting Offensive Tackles ended and the two players that will move onto our all-time Miami Dolphins roster are-

Richmond Webb- Webb was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1990 as the ninth overall pick in the first round. Webb went on to start for the Dolphins for eleven straight seasons. He did play two more seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals but was cut loose due to injuries. Webb gave it one more shot by trying out for the Dolphins in 2003 but by the fall of 2004 decided that it was time to hang it up and then made it official by signing a one-day deal with the Dolphins allowing him to retire as a Dolphin. While playing for the Dolphins Webb set both a team record mark for most consecutive starts at 118 and the most consecutive Pro-Bowls elected to at seven. In addition to his many Pro-Bowl appearances, Webb also earned the UPI AFC Rookie Of The Year award in 1990, was voted a two-time first-team All-Pro in 1992 and 1994, was voted a two-time second-team All-Pro in 1993 and 1995, was elected to the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team and, was inducted into the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll in 2006.

Jake Long- Long had a much shorter tenure with the Dolphins than Webb but his best years at the NFL level were most certainly achieved while a member of the Miami Dolphins if the accolades that he received were any indication. Long was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins as the overall number one pick in the 2008 draft. Long played for and started for the Dolphins for five seasons before becoming a free agent where he then signed with the then St. Louis Rams playing there over the next two seasons. He then followed those two seasons with one-year stints with the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings. While with the Dolphins Long was elected to four straight Pro-Bowls, from 2008 to 2011. He was voted First-team All-Pro in 2010 and second-team All-Pro in 2009. He was also elected to the Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie Team in 2008.

Before we head into nominations for the next round let’s look at where we are at this point with building our roster-

Head Coach - Don Shula

- Don Shula Quarterback - Dan Marino

- Dan Marino Center - Dwight Stephenson

- Dwight Stephenson Cornerbacks - Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain

- Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain Linebackers - Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe

- Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe Tight End - Keith Jackson

- Keith Jackson Wide Receivers - Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield

- Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield Safeties - Jake Scott and Dick Anderson

- Jake Scott and Dick Anderson Offensive Tackles- Richmond Webb and Jake Long

So now we move onto the next position, defensive tackle, so in this round please feel free to nominate up to two players as we will ultimately have to select our top two DTs all-time from the list of nominations. As in the past, I will list some top names but by no means do you have to select your nominations from this following list. Please, feel free to do your own research on anyone on this list or anyone else that played the position in their time with the Dolphins. Please also feel free to make the argument for why and who you picked in the comments below. The following list is not ranked but simply organized in alphabetical order by last names.

Bob Baumhower

Tim Bowens

Manny Fernandez

Daryl Gardener

Chuck Klingbeil

Brian Sochia

Paul Soliai

Randy Starks

Ndamukong Suh

Jeff Zgonina

Please give us your nominations below for who you believe to be the best two defensive tackles to ever play for our Miami Dolphins-