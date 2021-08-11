Miami Dolphins training camp 2021: Joint practice with Bears Twitter stream

The Miami Dolphins are participating in the first of two joint practices with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday ahead of the two teams facing off in Saturday’s preseason game. Thursday will also include a shared practice field for the two clubs.

Miami has their full roster with them in Chicago, though several veteran players, are expected to be limited or non-participants during the week. The good news is the return of tight end Mike Gesicki from the reserve/COVID-19 list, though Gesicki had been limited in early practices this year, wearing a red, non-contact jersey, as he comes back from a dislocated shoulder last year. The team could look to ease him back into work. Wide receivers DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, and Albert Wilson are not expected to practice.

The Dolphins return to South Florida next week, with their next open-to-the-public practice on August 17. You can check out the schedule of public practices, and claim your free tickets if you can attend, at MiamiDolphins.com/trainingcamp.

Related Miami Dolphins announce 2021 Training Camp schedule and public practices

Use the link above to check out the entire schedule of public practices to see if you can make it to one of the team’s workouts this year.

Feel free to discuss the practice and everything going on using the comments at the bottom of the article. If you know of someone who needs to be added to the Twitter list, please let us know so we can make sure they are included in tomorrow’s list.

Now on to today’s Twitter list.