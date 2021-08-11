Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Report: Hunter Henry could ‘miss time in the preseason’ due to shoulder injury - Pats Pulpit

The first-year Patriot was unable to finish Sunday's training camp practice.





What Are Fair Expectations for Zach Wilson’s Rookie Year? - Gang Green Nation

Figuring out how to fairly judge a rookie quarterback is a bit of a challenge. Fans all dream of big things. Zach Wilson entered the NFL as a highly touted prospect with exceptional arm talent. He...





Buffalo Bills have franchise cornerstones locked in for future - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills added the crown jewel to their collection on Friday, inking Josh Allen to a massive deal to be their quarterback for the next eight years. It's a move that's been coming since his...

AFC NORTH:

Jackson wants to “inspire the kids and community” but deflected on whether he’ll get the vaccine - Baltimore Beatdown

Ambiguous answers from the Ravens' quarterback





The Pittsburgh Steelers Rumor Round Up: Preseason edition - Behind the Steel Curtain

Gathering all of the rumors surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout training camp.





Cincinnati Bengals ranked as second-least valuable franchise in NFL - Cincy Jungle

Not for much longer, hopefully.





Baker Mayfield chewed up by talking heads already - Dawgs By Nature

Not everyone agrees that Mayfield is the Browns’ answer

AFC SOUTH:

2021 Houston Texans Training Camp: Deshaun Watson Returns To Practice - Battle Red Blog

This time in pads.





Why you shouldn’t worry about Dillon Radunz’s placement on the Titans’ first unofficial depth chart - Music City Miracles

Remain calm.





CJ Henderson mentioned among trade targets for the New Orleans Saints - Big Cat Country

The second-year corner has been mentioned among teams looking for DB help





Breaking News: Colts, Darius Leonard Agree on Five-Year, $99.25 Million Contract Extension - Stampede Blue

It was only a matter of time, but just a few weeks after the 49ers made Fred Warner the highest paid ILB in the league, the Colts have given star linebacker Darius Leonard a massive, five-year...

AFC WEST:

Is there statistical evidence that Drew Lock can become Broncos’ franchise QB? - Mile High Report

On today's episode of Cover2Broncos I dug into the numbers with Pro Football Focus' Tej Seth.





Chargers News: 3 Takeaways from the 2021 Fan Fest scrimmage - Bolts From The Blue

It was an exciting day inside SoFi.





Raiders camp: What does Gerald McCoy signing mean at defensive tackle? - Silver And Black Pride

That position is crowded





Chiefs DE Taco Charlton could be primed for a breakout season in 2021 - Arrowhead Pride

The former first-round pick now finds himself in an ideal situation for his second year with the Chiefs.

NFC EAST:

‘Things I think’: There is still time for Giants to get the offensive line right - Big Blue View

A few thoughts for the day as the Giants open a new week of practice





Jason Kelce details Eagles’ offensive line development - Bleeding Green Nation

Plus, linebacker Alex Singleton talks about his week on the reserve/COVID list.





All that is left for Randy Gregory is to put together his breakout season - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys defensive end has finally found some balance in his life, and hopes to have a big year.





Curtis Samuel removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, placed on the Active/PUP List - Hogs Haven

Not a good start

NFC NORTH:

Family Night shows that Jordan Love is still a work in progress - Acme Packing Company

Expecting Love to look like a star in his first action at Lambeau Field would be unreasonable, but his inconsistency shows he still has plenty to work on.





Dan Campbell, professional wrestler - Pride Of Detroit

The guy cuts a hell of a promo.





Do the Bears still have a top 10 defense? - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears have had one of the best defenses in the NFL for several years now. They slipped a bit a year ago, but they still finished in the top half of the league in several statistical...





The Athletic projects the Vikings to have the NFL’s best defense in 2021 - Daily Norseman

Tall order? It might be

NFC SOUTH:

Wil Lutz to miss significant portion of 2021 season, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

This is no bueno.





Falcons welcome back Kaleb McGary, sign RB D’Onta Foreman - The Falcoholic

Good news on a Monday morning for Atlanta.





Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 34 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We're counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2021 season.





Preseason plans for the Buccaneers taking shape - Bucs Nation

With their first preseason game around the corner, head coach Bruce Arians speaks about the plan for Saturday

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan says “it’ll be tough” for Trey Lance to beat out Jimmy Garoppolo by Week 1 - Niners Nation

Albert Breer spoke to Kyle Shanahan, who isn't looking at the quarterback competition as a binary decision





Hand Picked - Revenge of the Birds

As seen on the most recent episode of the Arizona Cardinals' "Flight Plan", Michael Bidwill's opening of camp message to the players was "all of you were hand picked" and as such he impelled every...





The update Peter King gave on Jamal Adams contract talks with Seahawks - Field Gulls

Monday marks the conclusion of the second full week since members of the Seattle Seahawks reported for training camp on the final Tuesday in July. In the time since then, the reports out of...





Fantasy Football: How underrated is Rams WR Robert Woods? (very) - Turf Show Times

The Rams receiver has been overlooked in fantasy drafts — and the real world