Dolphins activate Mike Gesicki from COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday the activation of tight end Mike Gesicki from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Gesicki returning to the team clears the COVID-19 list for the Dolphins after co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey tested positive for the coronavirus last week, leading to several players being sidelined.

The Dolphins are heading to Chicago to participate in a series of joint practices over the next two days with the Chicago Bears. The two teams will face off on Saturday in the first preseason game of the year for both clubs.

Gesicki will be available for the practices and the game, should the Dolphins want him to participate. The team has been protective of Gesicki early this year, including having him wear a red, “no-touch” jersey in practices, likely as a precaution stemming from a dislocated shoulder he sustained late last season. Miami could look to minimize Gesicki’s role over this week as an extension of that precaution.

The Dolphins have not indicated how much, or even if, their starters will play in Saturday’s game.