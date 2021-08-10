The Splash Zone 8/10/21: Are Dolphins Looking For Some O-Line Help?

The Dolphins lost D.J. Fluker last week when they released him with an injury settlement. Fluker underwent a minor procedure on his knee and would be out for an unknown period of time. It’s not crazy to think the Dolphins could eventually just bring him back when he is fully healthy. But they lost a veteran on the o-line and Fluker could have provided valuable depth if he did not land a starting spot. According to Michael Lombardi, the Dolphins are rumored to be searching for some offensive tackle depth and with the way the o-line has been for years, they could use all the help they can get.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

How Big of a Need Do the Miami Dolphins Have at Tackle? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins could be in the market for an offensive tackle, according to a former NFL general manager

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa 'very comfortable' entering first season as Miami Dolphins' full-time starter

After a challenging rookie season, Tua Tagovailoa enters Year 2 in a searing spotlight. But the Miami Dolphins quarterback tells Judy Battista that all the outside noise doesn't affect him: "I feel very comfortable."

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Notebook August 10

On today's training camp notebook, Travis Wingfield gives his five takeaways from the weekend of practices at Dolphins training camp

