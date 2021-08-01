Dolphins add three tight ends to reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins announced Sunday afternoon three roster moves, placing tight ends Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, and Cethan Carter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move comes shortly after an ESPN report that co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey tested positive for the coronavirus and had been sent home.

The players can return to training camp once they are medically cleared. Their vaccination status will determine how long they must quarantine away from the club and what testing requirements they will have.

The Dolphins will continue training camp practices on Monday with tight ends Durham Smythe, rookie Hunter Long, Chris Myarick, and Carson Meier on the roster.

The team has not announced any associated roster additions to fill the three newly available roster positions. They could leave the spots available for when the three tight ends return if they believe it will be a short stint for each of the players.

The Dolphins returning to training camp practices on Monday at 10am. There are free tickets available for the public practice through the Dolphins’ website.