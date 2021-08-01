Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey tests postive for COVID-19

Miami Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The coach has been sent home and will remain away from the team until medically cleared for a return. There is concern the team could see players land on the reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts to Godsey, and other coaches could also be sent home.

As a vaccinated coach, Godsey’s medical clearance will require two negative tests over 24 hours apart.

Godsey serves as one side of Miami’s new co-offensive coordinators, with Eric Studesville the other half of the tandem. Godsey also works as the team’s tight ends coach, which could lead to a coronavirus concern among the team’s tight ends, where Mike Gesicki has already been held out of practice for an undisclosed medical issue. Studesville, who will run the offense until Godsey returns, also works as the team’s running backs coach.