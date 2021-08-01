PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Safety!

So the polling to select our two starting wide receivers has ended and the two players that will move onto our all-time Miami Dolphins roster are-

Mark Clayton- Clayton was the clear leader in the poll pulling down almost half of all the votes at 46 percent or 257 votes out of 562 total votes. Mark Clayton was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1983 all the way back in the 8th round with the 223rd overall pick. Clayton would wind up turning into one of the all-time draft bargains for the Dolphins in the ten years that he played in South Florida. Clayton did play one final year with the Green Bay Packers in 1993 before hanging it up for good. Clayton is probably most fondly remembered as part of the duo known at the time as the “Marks Brothers” due to him playing opposite of Mark Duper, who were both favorite targets of Dan Marino’s during their time playing. Clayton in his 11-year career was elected to the Pro Bowl five times, was voted All-Pro three times, and led the NFL in touchdowns twice, in 1984 and 1988. He has since also been added to the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll. His total touchdowns in 1984, was at the time a single-season record since broken by the great Jerry Rice, but still, manages to hold the third spot all-time in the NFL. Clayton also holds a spot in the top 50 in total receiving yards in the NFL with 8,974, tieing him for 39th overall.

Paul Warfield- Warfield came in second in our voting with a respectable 27 percent of the total votes or 153 of 562 total votes. Warfield was originally selected 11th overall in the 1964 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. Warfield played for the Browns for his first six seasons in the NFL before Don Shula and the Dolphins spent the number three overall pick in a trade with the Browns to acquire Warfield. As most every Dolphins fan knows, Warfield was instrumental in the two Super Bowl seasons that resulted in Super Bowl wins for the Dolphins with Super Bowls VII and VIII. After playing for Miami for five seasons he jumped to the World League for one year before returning to Cleveland, where he played his final two seasons in the NFL. Warfield, in his 13 NFL seasons was elected to the Pro Bowl eight times. His first appearance was his rookie season in 1963. He then had a run of being elected to every Pro-Bowl from 1968 to 1974, which encompassed his entire run with the Phins. In addition, he was elected All-Pro first team twice and All-Pro second team three times. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in both 1968 and 1971. Warfield has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame and also holds a place in the Cleveland Browns Ring Of Honor and the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll. Warfield was elected to the NFL 1970’s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Before we head into the next round of nominations let’s look at where we are at building our roster-

Head Coach - Don Shula

- Don Shula Quarterback - Dan Marino

- Dan Marino Center - Dwight Stephenson

- Dwight Stephenson Cornerbacks - Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain

- Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain Linebackers - Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe

- Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe Tight End - Keith Jackson

- Keith Jackson Wide Receivers- Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield

So now we move onto the next position, safety, so in this round please feel free to nominate up to two players as we will ultimately have to select our top two safeties all-time from the list of nominations. As in the past, I will list some top names but by no means do you have to select your nominations from this following list as this team has had a long stream of good safeties over the years. This list is not ranked but simply organized in alphabetical order by last names.

Dick Anderson

Yeremiah Bell

Glenn Blackwood

Lyle Blackwood

Tim Foley

Reshad Jones

Brock Marion

Louis Oliver

Jake Scott

Jarvis Williams

Shawn Wooden

Please give us your nominations below for who you believe to be the best two safeties to ever play for our Miami Dolphins-